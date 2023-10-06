ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in St. Petersburg on Wednesday has turned himself in to the Pinellas County Jail.

Officers were called to the 900 block of 13th Avenue South near 40th Street South on Wednesday afternoon for a reported shooting.

According to a news release from St. Pete police, Douglas Lee Dawson, 34, was accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument. He turned himself in just before midnight and was charged with second degree murder.

St. Pete police said Dawson was also wanted on “several” outstanding warrants. He was also charged with two parole violations, according to Pinellas County Jail records.