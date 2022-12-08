ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to the crash at 9:24 p.m. at the intersection of 42nd Street North and 1st Avenue North.

Police said a Suzuki motorcycle – driven by 44-year-old Christopher Smith of St. Pete – was heading west on 1st Avenue North, while a Subaru Legacy was heading north on 42nd Street North.

They entered the intersection at the same time and collided into each other. Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Smith died from his injuries at the site of the crash. The other driver was not injured and remained at the intersection.