ST. PETERSBURG, Fa. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old St. Petersburg girl and her mother were arrested for their connection to a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two teenagers earlier this year.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the crash happened on Aug. 6, when 17-year-old Nikia Killens, of St. Pete, drove her mother’s black 2013 Buick Rendezvous off the road as she was headed east on 11th Avenue South.

Authorities said the SUV crashed into a power pole in the 4200 block killing 14-year-old Shaariyah Brown, and 18-year-old Brice Lewis, both passengers in the vehicle.

Killens suffered only minor injuries.

She was arrested months later, on Nov. 17, booked into the Pinellas County Jail, and charged as an adult with two counts of driving without a license causing death.

Killens’ mother, Eloda Hogan, was also charged with allowing an unlicensed driver to operate her vehicle causing death.

Days after the crash, 8 On Your Side spoke with Brice Lewis’ mother.

“From the day he was born, he was a joy to be around. He made people laugh. He was an outstanding kid,” Lewis said.

She added said her son had a bright future ahead and was preparing to graduate from St. Petersburg High School in 2023.

“I’m torn. I’m heartbroken,” Alfrieda Lewis said. “Honestly, it’s just unbelievable. It’s devastating.”