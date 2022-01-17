St. Petersburg MLK Dream Big Parade draws thousands

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands lined 1st Avenue South in St. Petersburg for the annual MLK Dream Big Parade.

The crowds weren’t as large as in years past. Last year’s parade was held virtually due to the pandemic.

“With everything going on with the pandemic and covid, we’ve missed out on a lot. You know,” Guilda Tolbert who came with her family said.”But it’s really really important, because of everything that Martin Luther King did for all of us to be able to unite.”

This was St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch’s first parade as the city’s leader and believes people were behaving responsibly.

“It was great to see the folks out, they were spread out along the route and that was good to see,” Mayor Welch. “I saw quite a few masks as well.”

Those in attendance were pleased to be doing so in person. They believe it is a day to celebrate unity in the community and peace. Frances Lawrence drove up to St. Petersburg from Ft. Myers.

“It’s so important that we just come together and have peace,” parade attendee Frances Lawrence said. “You know Martin Luther King fought for us for peace and get along with everyone and love everyone no matter what race or color they are.”

Mayor Welch says the word he would use to describe today’s Dream Big Parade would be, ‘hope.’

“What I felt today was a real sense of hope. A real sense among folks that we are going to make those positive steps forward so that the entire community feels a part of the progress of our city,” Mayor Welch said. “So if I were to put it down in one word I would say hope.”