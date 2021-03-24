St. Petersburg memorial honors Floridians who lost their life to COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – A COVID-19 memorial is on display at the Morean Center for Clay in St. Petersburg. The art installation features more than 30,000 ribbons which represent the Floridians who lost their life to the virus.

“This memorial could also be a great way for us to come together as a community and really grieve and have proper grieving and remembering, and come together and health together,” said Kathy Tobias, creator of the COVID Ribbon Memorial.

8 On Your Side Spoke with Kathy Flora, who lost her mom in April 2020 to COVID-19.

“It was deep, deep grief when we lost her. I really wanted to walk my mom all the way home and I couldn’t do it,” Flora adding. “When I signed my ribbon the grief kind of lifted and I felt her spirit rise up.”

Flora says this memorial gives her the opportunity not to forget her mom and she hopes other people can experience the same thing she did with this memorial.

“I hope that when they choose their ribbon they can let go of a little bit of their grief and that they can see their loved one spirit rise up in joy and in love and in remembrance,” Flora said.

The COVID Ribbon Memorial will be on display at the Morean Center for Clay in St. Petersburg at least until the end of the month.

For more information about the memorial visit the Covid Ribbon Memorial’s Facebook page.