St. Petersburg mayoral debate postponed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The first debate in the runoff for St. Petersburg mayor has been postponed.

Former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch and the leading vote-getter in the August primary, contracted COVID-19 this week.

A spokesperson for Welch’s campaign said he was still willing to do the debate remotely via video conference. However, a campaign spokesperson for Robert Blackmon, city councilman for St. Petersburg’s first district and the runner-up in the primary, said he referred a proper debate in person.

Tampa Bay Chamber is hosting the debate, in partnership with 8 On Your Side. After consultation between all parties, the decision was made to postpone the debate to a later date.

A rescheduled date for the debate has not yet been set.

Welch and Blackmon will face off on Nov. 2 in the non-partisan municipal election since neither candidate won a majority of votes cast in the primary. St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.

