St. Petersburg man with ‘Ricky Recardo’ alias charged with sexual battery on teen at Clearwater Beach

Pinellas County

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man has been arrested for sexually battering a teenage girl on Clearwater Beach.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Records Gardener, 19, who goes by the alias “Ricky Recardo” sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl.

According to detectives, Recardo placed his hand under the victim’s swim suit and touched her.

Recardo told deputies the teen was clearly intoxicated during the ordeal.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident and has since bonded out on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

