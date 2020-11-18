St. Petersburg man wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man who says he was struggling to take care of his family has won $1 million after playing a scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery says Albert Pike, 67 won the prize after buying a $30 ticket for “THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000” Scratch-Off game.

Pike told the Florida Lottery he was facing some tough decisions for how best to take care of his family.

”When I got home and saw the winning numbers, I couldn’t believe it. I knew right then that I wouldn’t have to worry about how to pay for the things we need,” he said.

Pike chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Pike purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 1075 Pasadena Avenue South in South Pasadena. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.