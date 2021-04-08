St. Petersburg man wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)—A St. Petersburg man is $1 million richer after he hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Lee Fisher, 57, won the $1 million prize in the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game, and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00, according to a news release.

The ticket was purchased at Publix, 3700 4th Street North in Saint Petersburg. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $30 game features four top prizes of $15 million – the largest Scratch-Off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery. The game also offers 24 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.