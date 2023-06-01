ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for stealing and slaughtering a horse in 2019, according to court documents.

Eladio Garcia-Gasca, of St. Petersburg, was caught on surveillance camera Dec. 1, 2019, leading a horse away from a property on Buckeye Road near Grass Farm Road in Palmetto, according to documents.

The horse was later found dead across the street, and deputies previously said it was slaughtered for its meat.

In the video, Garcia-Gasca was seen checking horse stalls while using his phone flashlight, popping in and out of view multiple times, according to documents.

Detectives were able to use cell phone location data for a device that pinged at the barn where the horse was kept and where it was slaughtered, according to documents. Cell phone records showed a location track for that device that started and ended at the same location along 55th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

The device was eventually traced back to Garcia-Gasca, according to documents.

Garcia-Gasca’s sentence includes credit for time served. He was also given 10 years of probation, according to documents, and he is not allowed to care for or own any animals.