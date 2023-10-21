ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was killed Friday night after he was hit by two vehicles, one being a hit-and-run, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 39-year-old man was walking in the area of 54th Avenue North and 28th Street North at 11:40 p.m. when he was hit by a Kia Optima, driven by a 37-year-old St. Petersburg woman.

Troopers said shortly after the initial impact, the pedestrian was hit again by at least one another vehicle that left the scene.

They did not have a description of the other vehicle.

According to the FHP, the man died at the scene. The first driver was not injured in the incident.

If you know anything related to this crash, call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.