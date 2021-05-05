St. Petersburg man impersonates officer, handcuffs neighbor over loud music, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man found himself in trouble with the law after pretending to be an officer and handcuffing his neighbor after confronting her over loud music, St. Pete police say.

According to an affidavit, police say that John Thomas Switzer, 67, thought his neighbor’s music was too loud and approached her about the volume while armed with a handgun.

Displaying a badge, Switzer claimed he was a police officer, and told the victim that he could arrest them at any time, the affidavit says. When the neighbor did not turn down her music, Switzer “became argumentative” and restrained the neighbor’s hands behind her back and applied handcuffs, according to the affidavit.

Police say multiple witnesses saw it happen.

After being read his Miranda rights, Switzer admitted to handcuffing the victim, telling police she was “being boisterous and talking loudly,” then admitted that he was not, in fact, a member of law enforcement.

Switzer told police that while he told his neighbor he was an officer, he later recanted and said he as a former officer instead.

Now, Switzer faces charges of falsely impersonating an officer and false imprisonment.