St. Petersburg man honors memory of pup with roadside pantry for struggling pet parents

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man is making sure fewer animals go hungry in Pinellas County with a roadside pet food pantry in honor of his late dog.

Mark James said he lost his dog, Hank, to spleen cancer a few months ago. He knew he wanted to give back in his pup’s honor, but he wasn’t sure what to do.

“I was trying to figure out a way to honor him. And this had come to my mind, because I had seen roadside food pantries for people and I had seen these little libraries, these roadside libraries. I thought you know, ‘maybe I could do a roadside pet food pantry,’” he said.

He said he passed on the idea for awhile, thinking a roadside pet food pantry had to be too common. A few weeks later, he decided to do some research and found that wasn’t the case.

James notes brick-and-mortar locations often give out pet food to those in need, but said they are often open maybe one day a week for certain hours.

“The problem is, people that are in need can’t necessarily show up during those hours. Then you have to provide documentation to show them you’re actually unemployed, you’re on unemployment and you’re looking for work,” he said. “You know, a lot of people just don’t have the wherewithal to do all that.”

James knows firsthand how pet owners will put their furry loved ones first.

“My experience has shown that oftentimes people that are on hard times, more often than not take better care of their pets than they do themselves,” he said.

Hanks Bark Box went up on the northwest corner of 65th Street and 3rd Avenue South in St. Petersburg in Oct. 2021.

It spread like wildfire on social media. James created a Facebook page for the pet food pantry and shared it with popular groups.

“So I said, ‘if you know of anyone that’s fallen on hard times and needs pet food, here’s this box, help yourself, it’s open 24/7, just stop by and get what you need,” he said.

People began dropping off donations to the pantry, something James said he never intended to happen.

“I’m dumbfounded by the whole donation process. When I did this, there was never any intent in my mind to solicit donations, maybe I’m just dumb, but it never occurred to me that people would donate. You know? I was just going to fund this out of my own pocket and that’s what we were gonna do,” he said.

He’s received – and distributed, not just cat and dog food, but ferret and rabbit food as well.

James said had to buy a cabinet for his garage for all the donated food he receives. He himself, of course, contributes.

“I buy as much as I can, when I can when I go to the store. The donations have reached a point now where probably 50 percent, maybe even a little over 50 percent of what I give away is in donations.”

To date, James and Hanks Bark Box have distributed 1,731 pounds of dry dog food, 494 cans of dog food, 868 pounds of dry cat food, and 2,165 cans of cat food.

“When you look at the sheer volume of food we’ve given out, it’s just dumbfounding to me that this hasn’t been done before,” James said.

Many wanting to give have asked James if has a GoFundMe. While he does not, he has created an Amazon Wish List of things needed at Hanks Bark Box.