St. Petersburg man devastated his beloved beagle may be stolen

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Dwayne Fennell admits, he’s an emotional basketcase. His beagle Peanut went missing this morning and he believes she was stolen.

Fennell lives in a second-floor apartment on 4th Street South in St. Petersburg cleaning his apartment on his day off.

When he stepped outside to throw away some trash in the dumpster, and Peanut followed. Fennell had only lost sight of her for a moment and she was gone.

Fennell says he saw a blue sedan about that time and heard a car door slam shut.

“She is very well trained, and I know she would never wander off,” said Fennell “And I know whoever that was, they took her.”

What’s the most heartbreaking for Fennell, Peanut was his mother’s dog, she had recently passed away and it was her wish that he take care of her dog.

“It hurts, You know that’s cold, stealing someone’s pet. That was the last thing I had of my mother. I used to not feel totally alone in there. I used to feel like my mother was with me when I saw the dog,” said Fennell with tears rolling down his cheek. “Now I’m alone my mother’s gone and the last thing I had from her is gone.”

Fennell spent the day roaming the neighborhood and posting fliers at local businesses. He’s even scraped together a $50 dollar reward for Peanut’s safe return. He’s also scouring the internet to see if she turns up for sale or up for adoption at any local shelter.

His one regret: not getting Peanut microchipped.

“And I should have got her, we never got her chipped,” said Fennell. “Here’s a lesson for anyone that has a dog get your dog fully chipped. I learned a big lesson I might not ever see her again because I never took the time.”

