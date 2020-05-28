St. Petersburg man charged with child abuse after 6-week-old suffers multiple fractures

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man has been arrested for child abuse on an infant after admitting to detectives that he squeezed the infant’s torso and ankles out of “annoyance” and “frustration.”

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Fox, 35 brought the infant to the pediatrician for leg injuries and the child was then taken to All Children’s Hospital where multiple fractures were located throughout the infant’s body.

The 6-week-old sustained multiple fractures to each leg, both ankles and numerous fractures to the ribs on both sides. Deputies say the injuries the child suffered were found to be in various stages of healing – likely from one to two weeks old.

Fox was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The infant is currently hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.