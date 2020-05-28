Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

St. Petersburg man charged with child abuse after 6-week-old suffers multiple fractures

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man has been arrested for child abuse on an infant after admitting to detectives that he squeezed the infant’s torso and ankles out of “annoyance” and “frustration.”

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Fox, 35 brought the infant to the pediatrician for leg injuries and the child was then taken to All Children’s Hospital where multiple fractures were located throughout the infant’s body.

The 6-week-old sustained multiple fractures to each leg, both ankles and numerous fractures to the ribs on both sides. Deputies say the injuries the child suffered were found to be in various stages of healing – likely from one to two weeks old.

Fox was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The infant is currently hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss