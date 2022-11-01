ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man was the latest player to claim a million-dollar top prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.

According to a Tuesday release from the lottery, 46-year-old Sheldon Jackson, of St. Petersburg, claimed a $1 million top prize playing the $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

Jackson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

The Florida Lottery said Jackson bought his winning ticket from the DQ Food Mart located at 1730 4th Street South in St. Petersburg. The store that sold Jackson his top prize-winning ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $5 scratch-off game which launched on July 4 features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including twelve top prizes of $1 million! So far, only 3 of the 12 top prize-winning scratch-off tickets have been paid.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1,000,000.00 1-in-3,211,560 12 9 3 $5,000.00 1-in-40,144 960 590 370 $1,000.00 1-in-13,400 2,876 1,826 1,050 $500.00 1-in-2,499 15,424 9,303 6,121

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98, according to the Florida Lottery.