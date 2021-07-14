St. Petersburg man becomes a millionaire after playing Mega Millions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man is a new millionaire after playing Mega Millions.

The Florida Lottery says 55-year-old Michael Rees’ ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball.

Rees purchased the ticket at Sunrise Quick Stop, located at 5100 34th Street South in St. Petersburg.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the $1 million MEGA MILLIONS ticket.

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing will be held Friday, July 16 with an estimated $117 million jackpot.