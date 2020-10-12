St. Petersburg man arrested in Louisana after police find 40 lbs of marijuana in vehicle

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested along I-20 in Monroe, Louisiana after Louisiana State Police Troopers found 40 pounds of marijuana and a large stack of cash in his vehicle.

According to arrest reports, a Louisiana State Police Trooper was patrolling along I-20 when he saw a red Hyundai Sonata drift across the white fog line with both right-side tires and then drift back into the outside lane.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop and once he began talking to the driver, 28-year-old James Outley, he noticed that Outley was acting extremely nervous and “deceptive about his travel itinerary.”

The trooper asked to search the vehicle and was refused.

Police K-9 Skip and his handler were then dispatched to the scene and Skip was able to locate drugs inside the vehicle.

When troopers then searched the vehicle, they found approximately 40 pounds of high-grade marijuana stored in two suitcases in the trunk of the car. They also found $7,472 in cash on the front passenger seat.

Outley was then arrested and told the trooper that he did not have a job and sold marijuana to make ends meet.

Outley charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, and improper lane usage.

