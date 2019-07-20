Live Now
St.Petersburg man arrested for molesting 9-year-old girl

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St.Petersburg man is behind bars after deputies say he molested a 9-year-old girl.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office 33-year-old, Don Thompson told the girl in February that he needed to check to see if she was still a virgin and then molested her.

The victim told detectives that a month later, Thompson had her watch a 
pornographic video on his cellular phone.

Police said they began investigating in June after a family member told police Thompson had inappropriate sexual activity with the girl.

Thompson was arrested Friday at his workplace. He is charged with one count of Sexual Battery on a child less than 12 years old and one count of Prohibition of Certain Acts in Connection with Obscenity.

Thompson is currently held on $110,000 bond.

