St. Petersburg man arrested after abusing 7-year-old because she ‘lied’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man has been arrested after he injured a 7-year-old girl.

According to deputies, 45-year-old Steven Tromblee pulled the child’s hair and pushed her in the back with his foot after the child lied to Tromblee.

The kick caused the child to fly forward and hit her head against an object in the room.

Deputies went to the home Sunday after receiving a tip from a family member who learned of the incident after the child had been treated at St. Petersburg General Hospital.

Tromblee admitted to grabbing the victim’s hair and kicking her in the back, ultimately causing the injury.

Tromblee was charged with aggravated child abuse and detectives say the child’s injuries were non-life threatening and she is out of the hospital.