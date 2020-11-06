St. Petersburg man accused of stealing patients’ credit card info at several Tampa Bay hospitals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have arrested a healthcare worker who allegedly stole from several patient’s credit card information.

According to police, Juan Collins, 36, worked at St. Anthony’s Hospital and AFC Urgent Care both in St. Petersburg, where he gained access to patients’ personal belongings.

In some instances, investigators believe Mr. Collins took pictures of patients’ credit cards.

Police say Collins started doing this back in May 2020 and continued up until Nov. 5 when he was arrested. Collins allegedly used the stolen information to make purchases with Lyft, Uber, AT&T, Macy’s, and Belk.com.

Investigators believe there could be more victims who haven’t realized their accounts have been compromised as Collins is known to work at other healthcare facilities in Tampa Bay.

Collins has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of personal identification information of another person, two counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information, and five counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information on an individual 60 years or older.

The case is still very active, as victims examine their accounts for fraudulent charges.

Detectives say anyone who visited a medical facility in St. Pete, to check their accounts for fraudulent activity. If you find any charges for items or services you didn’t make or new lines of credit, please call the police non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.