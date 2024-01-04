ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg city council members are deciding whether to fund a portion of the Tampa Bay Rays’ new stadium.

City leaders want their investment in the team to be obvious around the new $1.3 billion dollar facility.

Council member Gina Driscoll suggested switching the team’s name to the ‘St. Petersburg Rays’. The idea elicited mixed emotions from team followers.

“I like the idea of St. Petersburg as a city having more ownership themselves,” a fan said.

Another argued, “TB, Tampa Bay, is such a big brand, no only Rays fans but sports and baseball and in general. I just don’t really see it, I think Tampa Bay is a great name and if it’s not broke don’t fix it.”

“There will not be a new ballpark, nor a development project if there is a requirement to change our franchises’ name,” Rays President Brian Auld said.

City council ultimately struck down the name change.

On Thursday, council members will hear a report with suggestions to recognize their investment of millions of tax dollars in the new facility. The proposal includes:

More St. Petersburg signage at the stadium with increased visibility

Promotions advertising the City of St. Petersburg

Additional emphasis on the location of the Rays’ stadium during game broadcasts

At least one home game where the team is wearing a ‘St. Petersburg uniform’

Families who live in the city say taxpayer contributions should be recognized.

“It’s not the partner of Tampa, it’s not the ugly stepchild of Tampa. It’s its own great city and deserves to get that recognition,” resident Scott Kelley said.

City council will hear the report during their meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.