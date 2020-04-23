St. Petersburg inn owner arrested for allegedly beating resident with bat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg inn owner was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly beating a resident with a bat after he did not make a payment.

According to the arrest affidavit, Steve Austin, 57, is the manager of the Kenwood Inn in St. Petersburg.

Austin allegedly confronted the victim regarding a non-payment and threatened to kick in his door and forcefully remove him.

The victim allegedly had a knife in his had while arguing with Austin, but witnessed said he never made threats.

The arrest affidavit says Austin hit the victim with a bat and continued to hit him as the victim ran away.

The victim fell to the ground and Austin continued hitting him before other residents stepped in.

The battery was recorded on video and witnessed by multiple people.

Austin is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.