St. Petersburg Housing Authority receives $2M from city for Jordan Park redevelopment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of St. Petersburg is adding $2 million to the funding for a public housing redevelopment and rehabilitation project on Jordan Park Street. The St. Petersburg City Council voted unanimously to provide the funding, according to the St. Petersburg Housing Authority.

Jordan Park Apartments, Florida’s oldest federal public housing project, is scheduled for renovation and new construction after years spent in decline, thanks to $78 million awarded to SPHA to rebuild and redevelop the property with approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Construction on the first leg of the project is expected to take about a year and will be completed by Norstar Development USA. The $2 million from St. Petersburg are funds awarded in Tax Increment Financing dollars, given by the St. Petersburg Redevelopment District Fund.

According to SPHA, the money “fulfills the requirements of the Community Redevelopment Area’s (CRA) “Affordable Housing Redevelopment Loan Program.” The funding will be paid out in two $1 million increments, according to SPHA.

SPHA Chief Executive Officer Michael Lundy said the organization is grateful for the city’s support.

“The Authority is so grateful to have the City’s support on this undertaking and the entire development team is thrilled about what this funding means for residents of the new Jordan Park,” said Lundy.

According to a statement released by SPHA, the funding from the city will go toward purchasing washers and dryers for each of the apartments and building additional parking spaces on site.

“As a Board, we’re very excited the Authority has received backing from the City of St. Petersburg on this long awaited project. We look forward to seeing these funds help create the best possible Jordan Park,” said Commissioner James Dates, Chair of the SPHA Board of Commissioners.

The release also said construction of a 60-unit senior midrise and renovations on just under half of the 206 family-style units at Jordan Park will begin in November for what SPHA calls Phase I revitalization.

The first phase is expected to be complete in August 2022, and Phase II will start immediately, with the renovation of the remaining family units at the housing facility, according to SPHA.