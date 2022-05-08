ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The unprecedented Supreme Court leak concerning Roe vs. Wade shook the entire nation this past week. While some are fearing the possible end of it, others are celebrating it.

“How can we have a good and great country if we’re encouraging people to kill their babies?” said Spureal Williams, who’s pro-life.

“Stop Abortion Now” was the message on Sunday. The Florida Preborn Rescue held a rally with others who are pro-life to stand in solidarity.

“I believe that life starts in the womb. Life starts at conception and we need to protect that,” said Elliot Cohn, who’s pro-life.

Pam Stenzel, another participant at the rally, told 8 On Your Side that abortion laws need to fall into the hands of the state.

“And states now can do with our voters what we think is best for our state,” Stenzel said.

Not everyone at the event agreed with the group. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified told 8 On Your Side her reasoning for being pro-choice is very personal.

“It’s the end of safe abortions. It’s the end of her choice. I was told to abort my child for medical reason and if it weren’t for Roe v. Wade, I would’ve had to carry that child full term only to lose him in my arms at the end,” she said.

The Supreme Court did confirm that the leak draft was genuine, but it’s not the reflection of a final decision.