ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The parking lot of Derby Lane and a mobile home park near Gandy Boulevard North were both flooded by Idalia early Wednesday.

Video from the St. Petersburg Police Department shows the Derby Lane parking lot completely flooded.

“Please stay off the roads,” St. Pete police said.

Another video from the police showed the flooded streets in the Twin City Mobile Home Park.

Officers asked residents to not attempt to drive through the high water.