ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announced Wednesday that Fire Chief James Large has been reinstated.

Large was placed on administrative leave earlier this month “after numerous conversations and feedback received from multiple individuals, along with the allegations made and information received in the Employee Climate Survey, as well as other information received.”

Welch said that after a careful review of the facts regarding allegations concerning Large, “no one had firsthand knowledge of or evidence of racial, homophobic or sexist comments from the chief.”

The mayor said city records show only one employee complaint has been filed with the human resources department against Large during his 17-year tenure as chief and his 49 years of service with the department.

Welch said that the complaint was determined to be unsubstantiated.

“While the past few weeks have presented some uncertainty for our dedicated team of firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, and support personnel, they have continued to deliver the exceptional service and high-quality care St. Pete residents have come to expect and rely on,” Welch said. “This period of review has not diminished their unwavering commitment to duty.”

Large will be officially reinstated on Thursday.