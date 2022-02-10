St. Petersburg city leaders vote against rent control

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The cost of housing is getting so out of control in the Tampa Bay area that elected leaders in St. Petersburg considered the implementation of rent control.

After an hour of debating during the housing, land use, and transportation committee meeting, the St. Petersburg city council voted the idea down in a 3 to 1 vote.

Councilman Richie Floyd brought the idea to the table.

“The issue that we’re having right now is that rents are being raised on average in my district 30 percent this year,” Floyd said it’s not just his district but rent is skyrocketing across St. Pete. “We’re facing widespread displacement. People who have lived in this city and made it their home for generations are getting kicked out.”

Implementing rent control and freezing prices isn’t simple. According to city attorneys, a housing state of emergency would need to be declared. The decision would then be put on the ballot and left up to voters.

However, there are concerns a rent control measure could face legal challenges from landlords. Councilmember Brandi Gabbard said there are more immediate ways to help renters, such as freeing up more money for families in need.

“I just cannot support this no matter how empathetic I am to these issues. We have other means of doing this work,” Gabbard said.

Activists with the St. Pete Tenant’s Union told 8 On Your Side they want to see the decision over rent control put before voters. The group plans to hold a rally at the next city council meeting on Feb. 17th at 5 p.m.