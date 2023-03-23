St. Petersburg rezoning plan will be voted on next week.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) — St. Petersburg City Council members voted to approve a rezoning plan aimed at increasing density throughout the city.

Dozens of residents participated in public comment regarding the proposal during Thursday night’s council meeting. The city’s planning department shared the rezoning efforts have been in the works since 2017.

Rezoning changes allow nearly 2,900 single-family residences to become up to four residential units. The multi-unit housing would be located within 175 feet of main thoroughfares.

“I’ll take four more affordable naturally smaller units than one McMansion any day,” said St. Petersburg resident, Mack Feldman.

According to Elizabeth Abernethy, St. Petersburg City Planning Director, the property would have to follow neighborhood design standards being no taller than a two-story, single-family home.

Each unit would require a parking space and access to an alley. Thousands of concerned residents signed a petition against the proposal.

“We know that that’s not adequate enough parking okay and another thing is the increased traffic then you get into the safety issue because people are going to be cutting into the neighborhoods,” said Stephanie Pitts, St. Petersburg resident.

Residents can check if their property qualifies under the rezoning change through this interactive map.