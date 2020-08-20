St. Petersburg City Council approves e-scooter contracts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg is riding into the e-scooter world.

On Thursday during the city council meeting, the group unanimously approved the contracts of two companies for their e-scooter program. One is Razor and the other is Veo.

During the initial phase in the pilot program, there will be a total of 450 scooters on the street. Once fully operational it could go up to 1,500.

One thing the city is doing to cut down on scooters left lying around on the street is city-owned corrals were the scooters will have to be docked. There will initially be 100 of the docking stations.

Also, the companies can be fined for scooters not corralled or left lying around too long.

The launch date is late September or early October.

