ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – “The Epiphany of Our Lord” Ukrainian Catholic Church has been collecting donations for refugees for several weeks.

The church has boxes on top of boxes of supplies with items like toothpaste, soap, diapers and other hygiene products and is no longer accepting these items.

“We’re in a situation where from now on we’re collecting money for shipping, and then further on what we’re going to do is buy the products in Poland,” Orest Swystun said.

He said shipping for the rest of the supplies they have will cost them thousands of dollars and the only way they can do it is with financial help.

“I collect probably $300-$500 just from people driving by. We collect checks, and I know that some days we do better than others and so we’re still in that process. This is a long effort,” Swystun said.

Many of the members at this church say it’s been difficult watching the conflict between their homeland and Russia.

“This is horrific. They are bombing orphanages. They’re bombing hospitals,” Oyla Czerkas said.

With each package, Czerkas says they’re sending a message of hope for those receiving them.

“We’ve included all of those materials a letter in each one of these backpacks so that the people receiving it will know that they are cared for,” Czerkas said.

If you want to make a financial contribution, you can drop off money at Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church on 434 90th Avenue N, Saint Petersburg, Florida.

You can also visit the Epiphany Ukrainian Catholic Church’s website for more information.