St. Petersburg church holds prayer vigil for Ukraine

People walk with their belongings at the Astely-Beregsurany border crossing as they flee Ukraine on February 25, 2022 in Beregsurany, Hungary. Long queues have already formed at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border crossings after Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine in the early hours of February 24, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. (Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church hosted a prayer vigil on Friday night as members came together to pray for peace and protection.

“We are fighting for freedom, democracy and our motherland,” Father Bohdan Barytskyy said.

He told 8 On Your Side it’s hard to watch what’s happening in his native country.

“I cannot sleep. Last night, I was in front of my computer for the whole night. I called my mother, my sister. I asked what’s going on,” Father Bohdan Barytskyy said.

Barytskyy isn’t the only one worried about loved ones. Khrystyna Hechlacz said her family had to leave their homes to find protection.

“I feel like they are more calm than me here. I cannot help. Just pray and kind of support with money. Whatever I can. I wish I was there but there’s nothing I can do,” he said.

This is another reason the church is coming together. Olya Czerkas said supporting one another is dire at a time like this.

“Many of us can’t do anything here. All we do is listen to the news and see what’s going on. So knowing that we have one another is very important,” Czerkas said.

The St. Pete community is holding a rally for Ukraine at Vinoy Park at 4 p.m. on Saturday