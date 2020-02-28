Breaking News
Boy charged in shooting death of 15-year-old at Tampa officer’s home, state attorney says

St. Petersburg caretaker stole thousands from elderly patient, police say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shantel Byrd

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police released information Friday about a caretaker who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly patient over the past few years.

Police say 28-year-old Shantel Byrd was the home health aide for the victim for more than three years. The victim is a 72-year-old woman who suffered a stroke and is now paralyzed on the right side of her body, officers say. Byrd would visit her home to provide assistance with daily living needs. Both Byrd and the victim live in St.Petersburg.

An arrest report says the elderly woman’s credit card was stolen and used in about 433 fraudulent transactions for $34,060.78. Right now, police say they can prove Byrd used the victim’s debit card 168 times. The arrest report says those transactions for $10,530.48 were for car payments, utility payments, cell phone payments, jail cell payments to her boyfriend, payment for her boyfriend’s traffic citation, restaurant bills and online shopping.

Police say Byrd also stole the woman’s debit card and fraudulently transferred $4,200 from the victims saving account to a checking account. In addition to using the victim’s credit and debit cards, arrest reports say Byrd also used her social security number, ID and checks.

Byrd is facing four charges including the exploitation of elderly or disabled adult, fraud use of personal ID info and fraudulent creation of personal ID.

Police say Byrd is currently employed by Always Dependable Inc. Home Health Care, a St. Petersburg company that provides home health care and nurses.

Byrd is currently being held on a $70,000 bond. She is sent to appear before a judge Friday afternoon.

LATEST PINELLAS COUNTY NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Bradley Hulett's dad addresses the gun safety law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's dad addresses the gun safety law"

Bradley Hulett playing basketball (with video credit)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett playing basketball (with video credit)"

No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up

Thumbnail for the video titled "No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up"

Gayle says goodbye to News Channel 8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gayle says goodbye to News Channel 8"

Tampa Police searching for Serial Robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police searching for Serial Robber"

‘Up Up and Away Florida’ takes you high in the sky in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Up Up and Away Florida’ takes you high in the sky in Lakeland"

Suspect in serious condition after deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect in serious condition after deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dry with a winter-like chill through the weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dry with a winter-like chill through the weekend"

FL Strawberry Festival gets off to a "berry" cold start

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Strawberry Festival gets off to a "berry" cold start"

11 dog stolen pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled "11 dog stolen pkg"

8 On Your Side flies with Air Force ahead of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side flies with Air Force ahead of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss