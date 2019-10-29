St. Pete bar closing temporarily after customers complain of rash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A St. Petersburg bar is taking action today following a complaint on social media from a patron about a skin rash she reportedly developed following a recent visit to the bar.

According to the customer, she claimed she experienced a severe skin reaction from a bench that runs the perimeter of one of the walls at Pelican Pub in St. Petersburg.

Following her post, other social media users claimed they had experienced similar symptoms.

According to the owners of the Pelican Pub, there was one other complaint on Sept. 1 from another customer, which they worked with the Florida Department of Health Officials to investigate thoroughly.

Courtesy: Rachael Renn

Courtesy: Rachael Renn

Courtesy: Rachael Renn

Courtesy: Rachael Renn

Courtesy: Rachael Renn

Courtesy: Rachael Renn

Courtesy: Rachael Renn

Courtesy: Rachael Renn

Courtesy: Rachael Renn

Courtesy: Rachael Renn

However, at that time, nothing was discovered and the state cleared the Pelican Pub following their inspection. According to the Florida Department of Health, the complaint was found to not be valid.

Up until the 27th of October, that was the first and only complaint from a customer in five years since the bench was installed.

Since learning of a potential issue again this week, and alleged similar incidents, the owners of the Pelican Pub again decided to take immediate action.

Bar owners contacted Massey PrevenTech Commercial Services, a pest control service that services the bar monthly, to conduct an inspection and they again contacted the Florida Department of Health to also come out to the bar to conduct an inspection.

On Tuesday, Massey sent a general manager and a technician who inspected the bench, tables, bar area, chairs and overall inside of the Pelican Pub. According to Massey’s report, no live or dead pests of any kind were found during the inspection.

Later Tuesday afternoon, as requested by the owners of the Pelican Pub, the Florida Department of Health sent two inspectors out to conduct another inspection on Tuesday.

State inspectors found one live bed bug on the bench, one dead bed bug on the bench, and one live palmetto bug on the floor, which was subsequently killed. Also, chlorine levels in the bar sanitizer sink were high and quaternary ammonium was a little bit low, which have both been corrected and bar managers have agreed to provide followup training to bar employees on proper sanitizer levels.

“There are two issues and we are voluntarily closing the bar down to the public until those matters are resolved,” said Sean Knight, an owner of the Pelican Pub. “First, we have contacted pest control to treat the space immediately, and second, we will be replacing the entire bench beginning today. The safety of our patrons is our number one priority and we have decided to take immediate action to ensure any and all items, which can be done, will be done to ensure the safety of our customers.”

In addition to replacing the original bench, which was made using a long-lasting composite material commonly used for boat docks with traditional wood, the bar will also be instituting a new policy of not allowing customers to draw on the bench.

“While we are not sure what may have actually been responsible, we want to remove any and all possibility of danger,” Knight said. “We’ve been apart of this community for going on 10 years now and those who come here aren’t just customers to us, they’re our neighbors, family, friends and we want to make sure that their safety comes first.”

The Pelican Pub will reopen once the issues are fully resolved.

LATEST STORIES