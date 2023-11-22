ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of St. Petersburg is celebrating the holiday season with the return of Holidays in the Sunshine City.

St. Petersburg leaders announced a full lineup of events will run from Saturday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Jan. 1.

See the schedule of events below.

Santa Parade & Tree Lighting

The 95th Annual Santa Parade and annual tree lighting will kick off the holiday schedule this Saturday.

The Santa Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at Albert Whitted Park and runs along Bayshore Drive to 5th Avenue Northeast.

Immediately after the parade, Santa will light the tree in North Straub Park. The event is free and open to the public.

Snowfest

Snowfest will be held at North Straub Park on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids and adults can hop on toboggan slides and inflatables.

Arts and crafts tents and food trucks will be set up around the park.

A wristband for the activities costs $5 and can be purchased online or at a city recreation center until Dec. 1 at noon. Wristbands can also be purchased the day of the event.

Santa in the Park

The jolly man in red will be stopping at North Straub Park for meet and greets from Dec. 9 to 10 and Dec. 15 to 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Movie in the Park

Families and friends can catch a viewing of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Crescent Lake Park’s Huggins-Stengel Sports Complex.

The showing is free. There will also be meet and greets with Santa and holiday arts and crafts to partake in.

Santa’s Calling

Kids can chat with Santa about the holidays on Dec. 12 through 14. Santa will give kids 8 years old or younger a phone call during the event and ask them about their holiday wishes.

To sign up for the phone call, fill out Santa’s calling form.

Cookies with Santa

Decorate holiday cookies with Santa at the Pole Barn at the Pinellas Pioneer Settlement on Friday, Dec. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event costs $5 per child and adults are free. Kids can also meet Santa and his elves. You can reserve your spot online.

Holiday Lights & Displays

Thousands of twinkling lights and decorations will be displayed at North Straub Park, South Straub Park, Pioneer Park and the St. Pete Pier from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1.