TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of St. Petersburg has announced its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show, set to kick off at 12 a.m. Jan. 1.

The show will be around 20 minutes, launched from Vinoy Park.

The fireworks will be visible along St. Pete’s downtown waterfront parks.

Spectators can also enjoy “NYE on the Pier,” beginning at 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and will have DJS, food trucks, bars and more.

More information, regarding parking and more, can be found online.