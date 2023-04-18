ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12th-grade student in St. Petersburg was arrested Tuesday after he brought a stolen gun on campus, police said.

St. Pete police said officers went to Gibbs High School around 11:15 a.m. to check on a call about a fight near the baseball fields.

When officers arrived, they said the fight had ended but officers were able to spot the students involved.

St. Pete police said one student was seen removing his backpack and handing it to another student. Officers said they stepped in and took possession of the backpack, where they found a stolen handgun inside.

Police said the 17-year-old student was taken into custody.