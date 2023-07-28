ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have recovered the body of a St. Petersburg mother and wife after the family’s yacht caught fire at a marina in the Florida Keys early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the family’s 70-foot Viking yacht had caught fire around 12:10 a.m. at the Peary Hotel & Marina on Stock Island. Pictures showed the vessel consumed in flames as first responders rushed to quell the fire.

Despite their efforts, 51-year-old Linda Vella was unable to make it out alive. Her husband and their 21-year-old son made it out before they were airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

“Investigators believed Vella was unable to escape the fire and was still aboard the vessel during the ensuing search,” the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

With daylight upon them, officials carefully lifted the vessel out of the water. Foul play was not believed to be a factor. Authorities did not specify what caused the blaze.