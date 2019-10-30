St. Pete WWII veteran receives Legion of Honor for service in liberation of France

BAY PINES, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg World War II veteran has received the highest distinction awarded by the French Republic for his assistance in the country’s liberation.

At 93-years-young, William Meisgeier received the Legion of Honor at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center campus on Wednesday.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 as a Seaman First Class.

Weeks later, he was deployed on the USS Fitch. The ship took part in Operation Neptune in Normandy and the Anvil Dragoon in Southern France.

When asked to speak at the ceremony, Meisgeier described what he went through in Normandy. Among other missions, he was in charge of bombing German positions.

“We started opening fire. We fired for maybe an hour or two or a couple hours on the beaches and on the cliffs when all of a sudden there was a tremendous explosion,” he said.

Meisgeier said the USS Fitch wasn’t much bigger than “the ferry that takes people between Tampa and St. Pete.”

His ship wasn’t damaged, but many other Allied ships sunk into the sea.

Another of Meisgeier’s missions was to dive to rescue survivors.

“And men screamed and hollered and I hollered out onto God, and said, ‘God save me. And if you save me, I’ll serve you the rest of my life,’” he said to the crowd.

He also described the relief and joy of coming home from World War II, sailing into the Hudson Bay.

“And in the distance, I saw the Statue of Liberty. I actually cried. I thanked God that he had brought me safe to home. I really cried to think that I really went in a circle and came back home.”

He explained to the crowd of his family, friends and fellow veterans that seeing the Statue of Liberty, a gift to the United States from the French, was overwhelming.

“And as we sailed into the Hudson Bay, every ship in the harbor was blowing their horns. They were shooting off fireworks. There [were] balloons in the sky. There were planes overhead,” Meisgeier recalled. “The city of New York did a great thing. They were welcoming their warship home. And then I knew that I was home also.”

After the ceremony, Meisgeier told 8 On Your Side he’s grateful to be alive to receive the honor.

“I’m overwhelmed with the honor that I didn’t think I deserved, but I thank everybody. I thank the French government for giving it to me,” he said.

