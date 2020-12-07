St. Pete works to become Florida’s most COVID-safe city, launches ‘Race to Safe’ campaign

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg announced Monday a new effort to become the safest COVID-19 city in the state of Florida. It’s called the “Race to Safe” campaign.

Just like the county’s recent COVID-19 safety push, there are no new restrictions, just a reminder to follow the ones in place.

It’s that time of year when the St. Pete Pier is decked out in holiday lights and decorations, but the mayor said it’s all the time of year we all need to recommit to smart and COVID-safe choices.

“Our two-week average of percent positivity is 5.8%. This remains the lowest two-week average among Florida’s top 10 populated counties which is pretty good because we are the most densely populated in the state,” said Mayor Rick Kriseman.

He said while he’s proud, it’s not good enough.





Pictures taken at the Race to Safe campaign announcement Monday.

Mayor Kriseman said his goal is less than 5%, so soon sidewalks, billboards and social media will be flooded with the “Race to Safe” message.

“I think it’s great, safe for everybody. That’s how it should be!” said Moe Lambichit, the sushi chef at The PinWok & Bowl. He said with masks, contactless dining, and plexiglass between tables, they’re doing their part.

However, 8 On Your Side spoke with tourists Ana Ramirez and Mark Collins who are visiting St. Pete from Texas and they both said many local businesses could do better.

“What I’m seeing here is there’s a lot of people that care and a lot of people disregarding it. When you go in some of these places, like the bars, there’s no masks and no social distancing,” said Collins.

“I do see people cleaning quite a bit… not so much masking. Don’t really see that a lot,” said Ramirez.

“Consistent and correct use of face masks is a public health strategy critical to reducing respiratory transmission of SARS-CoV-2, particularly in light of estimates that approximately one-half of new infections are transmitted by persons who have no symptoms,” the new CDC guidance said.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri spoke last week saying business owners were going to start receiving fines if they don’t enforce the rules.

Gualtieri said a recent study found 40 percent of bars and 8 percent of restaurants in violation of the county’s mask ordinance.

Kriseman said the county is a great partner in the push to enforce the mask ordinance.

The mayor also said so far this year in Pinellas County, about a thousand people have died from COVID-19.

“Moms, dads, brothers, sisters, grandparents – gone. Let’s honor them by doing the right thing,” Kriseman said.

The “Race to Safe” campaign is calling on tourists, residents, and businesses to mask up, spread out, and have smaller or virtual holidays this year to enjoy other holidays for years to come.

There’s an online “Race to safe” toolkit with flyers, posters, and social media messaging. Everyone is encouraged to visit it and figure out how to help spread the word.

Watch the full 25-minute press conference about the “Race to Safe” campaign below.