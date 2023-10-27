TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Two St. Petersburg women and a teenager were arrested Friday after stealing more than $7,800 in merchandise from a Tarpon Springs Ulta, police said.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department said it learned of a theft at the Ulta Beauty on U.S. Highway 19 at about 10:28 a.m. involving three female suspects in a silver Mazda sedan.

Officers said they found the vehicle as it fled on Tarpon Avenue.

“Several pieces of cellophane and plastic were thrown from the vehicle as it was fleeing,” a release said.

Officers broke off their pursuit but found the Mazda again, only for it to flee a second time when they tried to conduct a traffic stop again.

According to police, a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Officer helicopter pursued the suspects’ vehicle into the Countryside area where law enforcement finally stopped the car.

Using surveillance video from the Ulta location, investigators identified the suspects as Ashlynn Jeaniece Bryant, 23, of St. Petersburg and Lamorria Regina Hires, 18, of St. Petersburg.

The driver of the vehicle was said to be a 17-year-old girl, also from St. Petersburg.

All three suspects were arrested on charges of grand theft, but Tarpon Springs police said they and county law enforcement agencies are investigating the suspects for other recent Ulta thefts in Pasco and Pinellas County.