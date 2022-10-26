ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman is $10 million richer after she purchased a winning Powerball ticket from a 7-Eleven.

The Florida Lottery announced that Laura Barnes, 55, of St. Petersburg, claimed her prize from the Powerball with Double Play draw game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Her winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball number from the Double Play drawing held on July 6.

Lottery officials said Barnes purchased her winning ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg.

The Florida Lottery said Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players a chance to win up to $10 million in an additional drawing held following each Powerball drawing. The Double Play ticket costs an additional $1 per play.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday at 10:59 p.m., with an estimated $700 million jackpot.