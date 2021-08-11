St. Pete woman wins over $2.3 million off of Publix lottery ticket

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after winning $2,330,000 from a scratch-off ticket, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Florida Lottery.

Dianne Vanderveen got the top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game after buying the ticket from the Publix on 49th Street North in St. Petersburg. The store also received a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game offers four top prizes of where winners can get $2,500 a week for life. However, Vanderveen prefered to get her money as a one-time lump sum.

