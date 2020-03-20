St. Pete woman wins $2 million with scratch-off ticket

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg woman turned $10 into $2 million by buying a scratch-off ticket.

Dana Butina, 35, claimed the $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to take her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,475,000.00.

The winning ticket was purchased from a Winn-Dixie, located at 11100 4th Street North in St. Petersburg. The store gets a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $10 game features six top prizes of $2 million and over 6,000 prizes between $1,000 to $2 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-3.38.

