ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested on a child neglect charge after police said she waited days to take an injured baby to the hospital.

An arrest report said officers were called to All Children’s Hospital Tuesday after Child Protective Investigations learned of a 7-month-old baby boy with a fracture in his left arm.

According to police, hospital personnel said the child had a non-displaced humerus fracture from “a high-force pull.”

Police spoke with the child’s primary caretaker, 20-year-old Ruth Medjina Laloi, who said she saw the child fall off a couch on Oct. 11, getting wedged between the couch and an ottoman.

Laloi told police the child seemed fine and was not showing signs of distress until Saturday, Oct. 15. According to police, Laloi noticed the baby showed discomfort on his arm and didn’t want to be touched.

“The defendant failed to provide the child with any medical treatment on that date,” the arrest report said.

The partially redacted report said someone told the defendant to take the child to the hospital that day as well.

“The defendant could not give a reasonable explanation as to what caused the victim’s injury,” the report said. “The defendant had the means to take the victim to receive medical attention either from his primary care physician or emergency medical staff, which she did not”

She was arrested Wednesday morning and booked on a charge of neglect of child (great bodily harm).