St. Pete woman struck, killed by dump truck after walking onto I-275, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 37-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a dump truck on northbound Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg on Monday. Authorities have blocked off the right northbound lane while they investigate the incident.

The pedestrian, only identified as a St. Petersburg woman, was walking near milepost 18, when for unknown reasons, she entered the path of an oncoming dump truck and was hit.

She died at the scene. The dump truck driver, a 47-year-old Tampa man, was not hurt.

More information about the crash was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.