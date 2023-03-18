ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police have identified a woman whose body was found in an alleyway Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to an alley south of the 200 block of 37th Street North after someone found the body of Jona Waller, 34.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Waller had been stabbed in the upper body. She was declared dead at the scene.

“There is no threat to the community,” said Ashley Limardo with the St. Pete Police Department. “This appears to be an isolated incident.”

According to the residents in the area, their neighborhood is not known for violence.

“[It’s] just surprising to us,” Jeff Timmons said. “It’s normally pretty quiet around here.”

An arrest has not been made yet in this case. If you know anything, call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.