Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

St. Pete woman searching for lost emotional support dog, offering $5K reward

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg woman is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help find her lost emotional support animal.

Kathie Geier said her 6-pound Shih-Tzu named Kneesa went missing on April 30 near Shore Acres Elementary School.

Kneesa is more than a pet to Geier – she said this dog is an emotional support animal that has helped her through some of her darkest days.

Geier hired a private pet detective with dog trackers to track Kneesa’s scent. The pet detective determined Kneesa’s scent went to the front of the neighborhood and then vanished, meaning someone likely picked her up.

  • Kneese

Geier is desperate to find who has her dog. She said because everyone in her community knows how much this dog means to her, they’ve banded together to raise $5,000 to help find Kneesa.

If you know where Kneesa is, please call Kathie Geier at (412) 860-6800.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss