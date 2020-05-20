St. Pete woman searching for lost emotional support dog, offering $5K reward

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg woman is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help find her lost emotional support animal.

Kathie Geier said her 6-pound Shih-Tzu named Kneesa went missing on April 30 near Shore Acres Elementary School.

Kneesa is more than a pet to Geier – she said this dog is an emotional support animal that has helped her through some of her darkest days.

Geier hired a private pet detective with dog trackers to track Kneesa’s scent. The pet detective determined Kneesa’s scent went to the front of the neighborhood and then vanished, meaning someone likely picked her up.













Geier is desperate to find who has her dog. She said because everyone in her community knows how much this dog means to her, they’ve banded together to raise $5,000 to help find Kneesa.

If you know where Kneesa is, please call Kathie Geier at (412) 860-6800.

