ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg woman who was charged in her boyfriend’s murder looked up whether killing someone in self-defense could land someone in jail, according to an arrest affidavit.

Rhiannon Spicer, 24, was arrested Sunday for the death of 29-year-old Larry Jarrell.

Jarrell was found dead in the Casa Grande Apartments Friday. An affidavit released Tuesday said Jarrell was found with a puncture wound in his inner left thigh.

A medical examiner determined that the wound led to his death.

According to the affidavit, Spicer confessed to stabbing Jarrell last Thursday. Police searched Spicer’s phone and looked at her Google search history and discovered she searched “do you spend life in prison if you killed someone in self defense.”

Spicer was charged with murder in the second degree for her boyfriend’s death.