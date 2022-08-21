ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a woman who they say is a person of interest in her boyfriend’s murder.

According to a release from the police department, Larry Jarrell, 29, was found dead in his apartment at Casa Grande Apartments on Friday afternoon. Detectives said his death was suspicious and an autopsy report determined it was a homicide.

St. Pete police said they would like to speak to Rhiannon Cole Spicer, 24, who is a person of interest in their investigation. They said Spicer was in a relationship with Jarrell and was also his roommate.

If you have any information about Spicer’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.